19-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to November Shooting

STOCKTON —

A 19-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday night in connection to a Nov. 30 shooting death in Stockton.

Officers were able to find and arrest Brian Oth thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, the Stockton Police Department announced. Oth was found near Bianchi Road and Greensboro Way with a stolen firearm in his possession. Oth will be interviewed and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Oth was arrested for the November 30, 2013 shooting death of 22-year-old Marshawn Black. Stockton Police said the shooting happened at the Westpointe Apartments along West Lane around 9 p.m. When officers arrived to the apartment complex, they found Black shot multiple times and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The next day, police arrested 32-year-old Sarim Chabb and her brother, 27-year-old Sartah Chabb, in connection to the homicide. The two were arraigned on premeditated murder charges on December 3, 2013.

Sarim Chabb was one of the survivors of the 1989 Cleveland Elementary School shooting, which saw Patrick Purdy open fire on the school playground, kill five children and hurt 30 others before committing suicide.

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, call (209) 946-0600.

Ruben Dominguez filed this report.