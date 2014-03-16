Seeing Green: St. Patrick’s Celebrations Benefit Bars

SACRAMENTO-

Even though Saint Patrick’s day is not until Monday, many restaurants and pubs around midtown Sacramento saw a boost in sales Saturday night.

“(Customers) want corned beef and cabbage. They want Guinness. They want Jameson,” deVere’s Irish Pub manager Juliet House said. “Everyone is in the mood to feel a little bit Irish.”

For businesses like deVere’s, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t so much wearing green as it is about earning it.

“By in far, it’s the busiest week of the year, and when it falls on a Monday or Tuesday, even more so because you get the days leading up to it,” House told FOX40.

Seating was extremely limited at deVere’s and the Streets of London pub on J and 18th streets, but it wasn’t just Irish and English pubs that had a successful weekend.

The newly-opened Der Biergarten on K and 24th is doing record-setting business.

“(We are a) German bar, for sure, but it has been crazy ever since Friday,” Der Biergarten manager Sean Derfield said. “We’ve been open two months and this is, by far, the busiest weekend.”

Flo Gardipee, who was out and about Saturday night, estimates having spent around $200 by the end of the celebrations on Monday – but adds that the party won’t cost her a life.

“You’ve got to be very careful. It’s always good to have a safe way home,” Gardipee, who was using a designated driver, said.

Businesses say they expect similar crowds Sunday and Monday nights.