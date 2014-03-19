PG&E Demonstrates Pipe Welding for High Schoolers

LOOMIS –

PG&E’s General Construction group gave a demonstration on pipe welding to students at Del Oro High School in Loomis Wednesday.

The advanced welding class had the opportunity to watch professional welders in action and learn more about opportunities at PG&E.

“Education is one of the most important things to our company,” PG&E spokesperson Brandi Ehlers said. “We have an aging workforce that is coming up on retirement and this is just one way we can work to prepare […] students to become [employees] of our company.”

PG&E wants to educate students on ways they can take their knowledge learned in school and apply it to the workforce.

This is the third time PG&E has done this demonstration at Del Oro.

Jordyn Rolling filed this report.