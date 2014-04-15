Boston Police Confirm Suspicious Packages near Marathon Finish Line

finish line

The Bostson Marathon finish line (File photo)

BOSTON, Massachusetts-

The Boston Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening that two unattended backpacks were found near the Boston Marathon finish line.

Pedestrians and motorists were asked to stay away.

The backpacks were found on the eve of the 2014 Boston Marathon. During the 2013 race, two pressure cooker bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 250 others.

Police later said officers had one man in custody, believed to be connected to the backpacks.

