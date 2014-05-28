1 Dead, 2 Shot at Vallejo Gas Station

VALLEJO-

According to police, 2 people were shot at a gas station in Vallejo.

The Vallejo Police Department responded to a 911 call Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the 5 Star Gas Station at 101 Lincoln Road West, between Highway 29 and Interstate 80.

When police arrived, they discovered 2 men who had been shot, and both were alive. Police believe an unknown person shot multiple rounds at a man sitting in a car, and killed him. The second person was on foot at the gas station and was shot by the gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The identification of the dead man is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

The criminal investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department at 800-488-9383.

