5 Arrested in Sonoma for Soliciting Minor

A human trafficking operation, which was a part of a nationwide Operation Cross Country headed by the FBI, targeted people who responded to advertisements requesting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, and the agents arrested 5 people.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was started on Friday after an increase in prostitution in Sonoma County. Agents saw this increase based on the number of advertisements for prostitution on related internet sites.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Rosa Police Department arrested 5 people who contacted undercover detectives and requested sexual services. During the phone calls with undercover detectives, all of the people were told the girl was 13-years old, and all 5 people were arrested for soliciting a fictional 13-year-old girl to have sex.

Alberto Carreno-Hernandez, 32, from Petaluma, Nicholas Perry, 35, from Sebastopol, Mateo Strawbridge, 19, of Santa Rosa, Rodolfo Alvarez, 36, Santa Rosa, and David Kilonzo, 45, from Santa Rosa were all arrested and booked into the county jail.

Greg Cotta filed this report.