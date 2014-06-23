Abandoned Restaurant Fire Believed to be Arson

SACRAMENTO –

A fire erupted in South Sacramento, causing an abandoned Mexican restaurant to go up in flames.

The first calls came into dispatch around 1:30 a.m. Sacramento Fire crews responded to Fruitridge Road and 71st Street, finding thick smoke inside the former “Los Comales Restaurant’, but were able to contain the flames to the inside of the building.

Battalion Chief Rusty VanVuran informed FOX40 no one was injured during the fire, but a brief investigation indicated the fire might have been caused by arson.