2 Killed, 4 Wounded in Miami Shooting

(CNN) — Two people were killed and four more wounded early Tuesday in a shooting in Miami, a fire department spokesman told CNN.

Earlier, police had put the total number of those shot at nine.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood about 6 miles north of downtown Miami, at Northwest 12th Avenue and 65th Street, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

Miami police said they were trying to determine what led to the shooting, which was reported to authorities about 2:15 a.m., CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

Authorities placed more than 35 markers on a street and a staircase to indicate ammunition casings, according to WFOR.