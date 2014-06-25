Casa Garden Restaurant serves lunch and is the perfect venue for events like weddings, receptions, business meetings, anniversaries, birthdays, and retirements in Sacramento. And proceeds from this delightful restaurant benefit the Sacramento Children’s Home. Details at the link below.
Casa Garden Restaurant in Sacramento
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Your Weekend, February 22
-
Your Weekend, February 1
-
Versace’s Former Mansion Now a Luxury Hotel in Miami Beach
-
Sacramento County Officials Vote to Remove Pricing Cap from Sac International Airport Vendors
-
Cooking with Grange Restaurant and Bar for Dine Downtown
-
-
Pie Eating Competition
-
Cooking with Blue Prynt Restaurant and Bar for Dine Downtown
-
Your Weekend, January 11
-
Sacramento Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’
-
Cooking: Fat City Prepares for Dine Downtown
-
-
Police: North Sacramento Shooting a ‘Tragic Accident’
-
Festa di Vino
-
Lonnie Takes the ‘Lady Bird’ Tour