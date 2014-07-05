Wildfire near Monticello Dam Leads to Evacuations

LAKE BERRYESSA-

A wildfire near the Monticello Dam grew rapidly over Friday night and into Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The fire was previously considered 25% contained, but then made a strong surge. In just 4 hours the fire expanded from 1,500 to 5,000 acres, and, as of 5 p.m., it is considered 15% contained.

Evacuation orders were in effect for the Golden Bear Estates and the Canyon Creek Resort campground.

Highway 128 in the Lake Berryessa area is closed from Canyon Creek to Pleasant Valley Drive.

Smoke from the fire drifted into parts of the Central Valley, and could be seen all the way in Sacramento County.

It’s unknown how the fire started.