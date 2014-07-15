Looking for an inexpensive way to impress guests at your next party? DIY diva Sue Monday shows how to make a decorative tray for under $20 that can also be used to serve food. drinks or just look pretty on your table.
Simple Decorative Trays for Your Next Party
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
