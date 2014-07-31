Downtown Plaza to Remain Open during Arena Construction

SACRAMENTO-

On the night before demolition, Downtown Plaza was empty. An occasional box or moving truck could be seen from the street.

GNC was one of the last stores to move out, less than 24 hours before the demolition.

Outside the plaza, the preparation was evident. Thousands of people are expected to get work within the immediate area of the new arena over the next few years.

Joe Ruffaine hopes he’s one of them. He showed up to the office of the King’s contracted construction company Thursday on J Street with a pitch.

“I’m actually here to see Turner construction. I would like to give them a price quote for the upcoming arena project,” he said.

Ruffaine, who works with Atlas Disposal, a dumpster and toilet supplier with 100 employees, hopes to sign on with turner construction and the Kings.

“I hope people in Sacramento are rooting for us,” Ruffaine said. “We truly are a local company.”

Around the corner, SMUD contractors tell FOX40 they are digging up holes to start wiring the stadium’s new sewage system.