Boat from Stockton Caught in Hurricane Julio

HONOLULU, Hawaii-

The U.S. Coast Guard said a sailboat that departed from Stockton became caught in Hurricane Julio a few hundred miles northeast of the island Oahu on Sunday.

Those aboard were rescued and said to be recovering.

The 42-foot vessel had three people on board when 30-foot seas and intense winds began hammering at it.

Mayday calls from the boat, named “Walkabout,” were received at 10:49 a.m. Sunday. The crew was finally rescued that evening.