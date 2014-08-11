Inmates Still Escaping From “Honor Farm”

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY-

Closing the main gate to the Honor Farm in French Camp has helped prevent inmates from escaping the low security jail, but it hasn’t solved the problem by any means.

In 2013 33 inmates escaped. This year, 11 have gotten away.

With three of them still missing, that doesn’t include a fourth that never came back after being allowed to leave by a judge for a dental appointment.

“Maybe the name honor farm should be changed,” San Joaquin Sheriff’s Deputy Les Garcia said.

The honor farm was built in the 1940’s where inmates would actually work on a farm, but 80 years later that doesn’t happen anymore.

“The inmates think this is a joke,” Frank Gayaldo, a former corrections officer, told FOX40.

The county will use $360,000 to make improvements at the facility starting in October.

Garcia wouldn’t says what exactly those changes would be, but that staff will be increased and the perimeter would be more secure.