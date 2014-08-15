Where We Came From, State by State

Posted 9:22 AM, August 15, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With immigration dominating the news for months, we came across some fascinating charts in the New York Times that show how Americans have moved between states for 112 years.  How many people who LIVE in California were BORN in California?  And where did everybody come from?  Click the link below

Where We Came From charts HERE

