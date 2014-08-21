Student Suspended for Saying “Bless You” After Classmate Sneezed

DYER COUNTY, Tennessee (WMC)-

A young girl is reportedly being punished for being polite. She said “bless you” after a classmate sneezed, and found herself in trouble.

Kendra Turner says when she responded with “bless you” to the sneeze, her teacher told her that was for church.

Turner says she stood up for herself to her teacher, and then was told to go to the administrator’s office, where she was placed on in-school suspension for the class period.

Turner’s youth pastor says some of the students brought up this issue recently, of teachers giving them a hard time about their faith.

The pastor said a student even produced a list of words the teacher has told them are not allowed in the classroom, and “bless you” is on the list.

“There were several students that were talking about this particular faculty member there that was very demeaning to them in regards to their faith,” Rev. Becky Winegardner, Turner’s Youth Pastor, said.

When Turner’s parents asked the school about the suspension, they said their daughter’s outburst was a distraction in the classroom.