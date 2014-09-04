Fast Food Workers Block Intersection, Demand Higher Wages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO-

Fast food workers in Sacramento blocked the intersection of Broadway and 24th Street, joining workers in 150 in cities across the country Thursday to demand higher wages.

The current minimum wage in California is $9 an hour. The fast food workers want $15 and hour.

Eight local McDonald's workers sat in the intersection with linked arms.

"We are sitting here because we want to inspire people," one worker said. "We want people to wake up so they know we can't live with $9 an hour."

Sacramento Police ultimately detained each of the eight workers who sat in the street. They were released shortly after.

In a statement, McDonald's said wage increases should be implemented over time so independent franchisees can "manage" them.

Burger King also issued a statement, saying scheduling and wages are ultimately up to franchise owners and operators.