Families Forced to Leave Homes Behind in King Fire

GEORGETOWN-

Cute and tiny are the kind of adjectives that should be sued to describe a three week old baby - not 'evacuee.'

For brand new mom Daisy Bray it's been hard trying to stay clam for baby Aria.

"Yeah, stressing out stresses her out, too," she said.

It's a hard lesson Bray has had to learn for Aria as her family became one of the latest to have to run from the intensifying flames of the King fire, which caused new mandatory evacuations in their Volcanoville home.

That fire - now burning almost 30,000 acres.

Other evacuees desperate to learn more about what this fiery monster is doing, pushed fire codes to the limit at Georgetown Elementary school for the latest briefing from incident commanders.

Crowds swelled outside and incident commanders shifted between the groups to share updates.

All were faced with disturbing news.

"That fire's made a hard run up to Stumpy Meadows reservoir and it's getting into the Rubicon drainages as we speak right now," said Mike Webb with Cal Fire.

The Sheriff of El Dorado County told evacuees this is the kind of situation he'd never had to face down before.

"I was about a quarter mile away and I could feel the heat, " said Sheriff John D'Agostini.

That heat....threatening to melt resolve right along with hundreds of homes in its path.

"It's a strange feeling looking around and thinking this might be the last time you're in your house," said Daisy's mom Nikki Bray.

For the Bray family, the situation means laughter through tears as fire forces them to think about everything but what they thought they'd be focused on now.

"Congrats you're a grandma!"

Everyone is hopeful.

"There's a weather change coming and we'll take advanatge of that. If this fire lays down we're in a position to put it to bed. We need something to change in our benefit to get ahead of this thing," said Webb.

Owners of the Rome Valley Vineyards have opened their grounds in Garden Valley to evacuees who might need a place to bring their RVs or camp out.

Fire crews are also using their vantage point atop Traverse Creek Road to monitor the ridge line visible 10 air miles away.

A hazy orange glow was mushrooming in the distance near Mosquito late Wednesday night.