ANAHEIM (KTLA)-

Dozens of people were stuck on the iconic Mickey’s Fun Wheel for more than an hour.

The ferris wheel at Disney’s California Adventure was completely evacuated around 6 p.m. Thursday.

A Disney spokesperson was quoted by KTLA as saying an unidentified technical difficulty caused the malfunction.

Emergency responders were on standby, but were not needed. There are no reports of serious injury from the incident.