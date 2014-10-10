Crude Oil Train Plans Collide with Critics

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video FOX40 political analyst Gary Dietrich addresses the growing fight against increased crude oil train shipments through northern California communities, and explains to Eric Rucker why tax increases pushed through by Governor Brown will likely be extended. Filed in: Morning Topics: crude Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

