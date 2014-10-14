× ‘Botanics & Organics’ to Bring Modesto 100+ Jobs

MODESTO-

Botanics & Organics, Inc. will open their first U.S. operations in Modesto, bringing upwards of 100 jobs to the city.

According to The Stanislaus Business Alliance and the City of Modesto, the United Kingdom based company will open their first U.S. location in the Modesto Bee building in downtown Modesto.

“The main purpose of the Modesto location will be to establish relationships with producers of natural products such as grape seed oil and almond oil, as well as to set up a U.S. production and distribution facility for our products,” said Jem Skelding, the company’s CEO. “We have a catalog of around 3,000 core products and over the next five years we anticipate creating upwards of 100 jobs ranging from administrative and marketing roles through to production and warehousing jobs.”

According to Skelding, the company was also considering locations in Michigan and Texas, but the help and support they received from the state, county, and city was instrumental in them choosing Modesto as their first location.

Botanics & Organics, Inc. will be the U.S. sister company to Naissance in Europe, a manufacturer and retailer of natural and organic health and beauty products. Naissance currently employs approximately 160 staff in Europe.

Skelding will stay in Modesto to oversee the establishment of the company.