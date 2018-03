FOLSOM-

Folsom Police officers came to the rescue of a large tortoise Monday.

A driver waved down an officer to say a tortoise was in the middle of the road near Madison Avenue and Greenback Lane, according to Officer Andrew Bates.

Bates says a reptile business is nearby, and the animal may have somehow escaped from there, seeing as tortoises don’t often roam the streets of Folsom.

Folsom Police jokes on the department’s Facebook page that the “suspect” was caught speeding.