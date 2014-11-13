× Man’s Body, Car Pulled from Sacramento River

CLARKSBURG-

A body was found in the Sacramento River near Courtland Thursday morning, near where a car was also pulled from the water.

Around 9 a.m., a car was spotted in the water near the bridge where Steamboat Slough splits from the river.

The car was removed from the water a few hours later.

Then around noon, crews pulled the body of a man from the water. CHP says the man appears to be in his early 30s. They believe he was unable to maneuver the turn in the road.

Witnesses told officers they saw the man get out of the car in the water, but then went back down.