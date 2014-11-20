× Possible Hunters Lock Down Stockton School

STOCKTON-

Parents were kept away from Wilhelmina Henry Elementary School in Stockton, as students were held inside on a precautionary lockdown.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies say they were alerted because someone saw three people near the school, possibly carrying a gun.

The lockdown was a precautionary move by the school as deputies searched the area.

The school is along Main Street, east of Highway 99. Parents were greeted by squad cars when they went to Wilhelmina Henry Elementary School, and there were announcements telling them the school was in lockdown.

Many confused parents reached out to FOX40 and to each other for information.

No word at this time if the deputies found anyone with a gun. The district says this has happened before, because of hunters in the area.