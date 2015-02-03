Sacramento Museum Day: Aerospace Museum of California

Posted 3:09 PM, February 3, 2015, by
Nearly 25 museums in our area are offering free or half-priced admission this upcoming weekend. Gary Gelfand heads to the Aerospace Museum of California to let us know more about the big event. You can also head to http://www.sacmuseums.org for more information.