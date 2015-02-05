2 Dozen Sickened, Hundreds Evacuated After Ammonia Spill at California Strawberry Plant

MERCED COUNTY-

An ammonia spill at a plant in Ballico, in Merced County, sent around two dozen people to the hospital, and a few hundred had to be evacuated. It happened Thursday morning at a strawberry processing plant.

Firefighters, emergency personnel and hazmat crews were all called to the plant around 8 a.m. It appears a few gallons of ammonia spilled inside the building.

More than 400 people inside the plant were evacuated. More than 20 people were rushed to hospitals in Turlock, Merced and Modesto for treatment.

Ballico is about 20 miles southeast of Modesto.

Breathing in ammonia can cause irritation of the nose and throat, skin contact can cause burns.