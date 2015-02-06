× Search for Armed Suspect Temporarily Locked Down 3 Schools

ROCKLIN-

A high school in Rocklin was locked down Friday morning as officers looked for a suspect in the area. The Rocklin Unified School District emailed parents around 9:45 a.m. to say Whitney High School was on lockdown status.

Whitney High School is off Highway 65, along Wildcat Boulevard. In addition to Whitney High School, Twelve Bridges Elementary and Middle Schools were asked to shelter in place as officers set up a perimeter and looked for the suspect.

Rocklin Police helped Lincoln Police look for a burglary suspect who fled from a crime scene along Granite Park Drive. Officers in Lincoln responded to a home burglary call, and set up a perimeter to find the suspect.

The three schools were locked down the search. After several hours, the suspect was found and taken into custody. All three schools resumed normal schedules before noon.