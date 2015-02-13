Firefighters Fill the Boot for Burn Victims

Posted 11:37 AM, February 13, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Mae Fesai catches up with firefighters at the Sunrise Mall for their annual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser. The money raised will go towards supporting burn survivors and the medical community who help heal victims.