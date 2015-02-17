VIDEO: Sea Lion Pup Hitches Ride with Kayaking Family

SANTA BARBARA (KTLA)-

A kayaking California family had an unexpected hop-on Valentine's Day weekend in Santa Barbara.

Behind Rodney Gist, of Fullerton, popped up a young sea lion - who apparently just wanted to hang out for a little bit. The animal nuzzled against Gist and he and two of his kids paddled around near Stearns Wharf.

“It’s a wild animal so we’re a little bit interested in seeing how he would behave,” Gist said.

The pup was named Cecil by the Gist family.

“I could tell he was kind of playful like a dog,” Gist said.