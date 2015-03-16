More Decapitated Animals Found in Yolo, Sacramento Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSBURG-

Saturday afternoon, a birdwatcher discovered a bag filled with 12 animal carcasses in Clarksburg near South River Road and Babel Slough. That's according to the Yolo County Sheriff's department.

Animal services removed decapitated chickens, a rabbit and a turtle.

FOX40 has also learned that last Thursday, park rangers found a headless deer at Sailor Bar Crossing in Fair Oaks.

That area has a walking path, where people like Joe Collinwood go to enjoy nature.

"I think what kind of person would be coming down here and decapitating a deer? I mean why would they do that?" Collinwood said.

Collinwood is convinced that whoever is responsible for mutilating these creatures is not in their right mind.

"I think anyone who does it, whether it's for sacrifice or whatever, has to be a bit warped," said Collinwood.

Others have a different idea.

"I have a real strong feeling that it's probably high schoolers, teenagers," said Robert Fouche.

In the city of Sacramento, speculation has been swirling for weeks as dead livestock continued to pop up.

It has been one month since FOX40's first report of a beheaded baby lamb, chickens, goats and a tortoise at Reichmuth park.

Since then there have been several more cases spanning from Midtown to North Sacramento.

Animal Care of Sacramento is actively investigating the animal dumpings.

With new cases outside of city limits, it's unknown if they're related and who is behind them.

Several city and county agencies are now on high alert.

The US Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the cases in Sacramento can call animal care services at (916) 808-8333.

For tips on the Clarksburg case, call the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.