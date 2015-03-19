Brown Proposes $1B Drought Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO (AP)-

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders are proposing to spend more than $1 billion in bond money for drought relief in California.

Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Thursday that California cannot wait until the budget passes in June to allocate the money. He says Congress hasn't pitched in any money so far.

Most of the proposal would accelerate spending that voters have already approved for water and flood projects, including last year's $7.5 billion bond measure.

The two proposed bills would provide some funding for immediate aid to communities facing dire water shortages and unemployment.

There is also money for emergency drinking water, food aid for the hardest-hit counties, fish and wildlife protections and groundwater management.

The legislation requires majority approval from the Democratic-controlled Legislature.