Vacaville Police Report Uptick in Counterfeit Money

There's been a recent uptick in counterfeit money being spent at Vacaville businesses, according to police.

Kevin Brown is surrounded by superheroes at his comic and sport card shop in Vacaville, and while they may be able to battle the super villains that share the shelves, they can't do anything about the off-the-page variety that he still fears after 27 years in business.

"It's disturbing, because it would be the smaller businesses that would be a bigger hit for us without a doubt," Brown said.

Brown considers himself lucky that his business hasn't been hit yet.

Vacaville police say they've had four reported incidents of counterfeit bills in the last couple of weeks.

"You would think today with the technology and the security features, that people wouldn't really take the chance on doing it, but we're seeing it more and more." Lt. Mark Donaldson said.

The latest, police say, came Saturday at the Quality Inn on Orange Drive.

The clerk responsible for the alleged counterfeiter's arrest didn't want to speak on camera, but officers say she's the one who noticed the bills the man, later identified as Rod Ireland, used to pay for his room weren't quite right.

Once he was in his room, she directed officers right to him.

Investigators say it's not a sophisticated ring that's behind the counterfeiting in Vacaville, but rather, just a few inventive people reaching for a few household items.

"They're bleaching $10 bills and then reprinting with the high quality printer. They're able to print these hundred dollar bills," Donaldson said.

Low quality paper and ink, irregular bill sizes and serial numbers that match on a stack of bills can all be clues that help catch a counterfeiter.

With word about the problem spreading thanks to posts on the police department's Facebook page, people have said they've also run into this problem at Lucky's and Raley's stores in town.

And all too often, police say they're running into another problem right along with the phony funds.

"Kind of hand-in-hand, the counterfeit bills going along with methamphetamine," Donaldson said.