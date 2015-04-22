Several Taxi Cab Companies Operating Without Permits in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON-

Some claim several cab companies are operating within the city without the proper permits and fear this might be costing the consumer.

Only two taxi companies in Stockton have the proper permits to operate within the city, according to Yellowcab.

"It is affecting our revenues, our reputation, and our citizen safety,” Jim Bednash, the transportation manager with the company, explained.

Bednash said this is a problem that has not only cost them their bottom line, they fear it may be costing riders as well.

"We believe that they are ripping off the general public," he said.

At least one company told FOX40 that they've tried to go the proper route and secure a permit.

The Owner of Taxi & Ride 4 Less said they've tried for years to secure one, but explained it has been a frustrating and fruitless process.

Most cab companies are small ones in Stockton and only have a few drivers on staff.

The FOX40 crew tried calling for one on Wednesday afternoon. The crew waited for 30 minutes and heard from the cab driver an hour after the call was placed.

As the city and taxi companies discuss how the existing municipal code may change, the Stockton Police Department said they enforce the code as much as they can.

"As time permits, we do have an investigative unit that will do undercover sting enforcement,” Officer Joe Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department, said.