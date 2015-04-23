Seven People Arrested in Connection with El Dorado County Mail Thefts

EL DORADO COUNTY-

Seven people have been arrested on two separate occasions in connection with mail thefts in El Dorado County.

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies served two warrants on April 16 in the greater San Joaquin Valley area.

During the search stolen mail packages, checks, bank account information, Social Security numbers and other personal information was found. Deputies say there were 30 to 50 victims associated with the case stemming from mail thefts in El Dorado County.

Aman Izatt, 29, and Jarrod Izatt, 33, both residents of Tracy, were arrested in connection with the mail thefts and are being held in the El Dorado County Jail.

On April 21, special enforcement detail deputies and sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant for a residence on Beals Road in Placerville.

During the subsequent search, copious amounts of stolen mail and checks were located. It’s estimated that information belonging to more than 100 victims were found.

Also located during the search was a stolen laptop, two stolen firearms associated with a burglary in Butte County, methamphetamine, marijuana and oxycodone pills.

Five suspects were arrested at or around the residents: Mariah Schmucker, 23; validated skinhead gang member Heston Schmucker, 38; Dawn Moore, 33; Kendall Moore, 44; and Michael Watts, 40. All five were booked into the El Dorado County Jail and have been released on bond.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department says the above warrants and arrests are in response to an ongoing investigation into mail thefts in the county over the last six months. Investigators believe the persons arrested are responsible for the majority of the thefts.

Anyone with information concerning the mail thefts are encouraged to call (530) 642-4703.