Two Fires Burning Near Modesto Airport

MODESTO-

Crews battled two fires near the Modesto Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Two grass and vegetation fires are reportedly burning, one on the 1300 block of Church Street and a second near Mitchell Road and Finch, close to the airport.

Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Hugo Patino said the call for the fire on Mitchell Road came in about 4:21 p.m., just about the same time as the fire on Church Street. The fire was quickly contained.

Airport officials said the flames are not currently affecting flights.

Fire officials said there a fire in the same area on Monday, and they are unsure if it rekindled. As of 6 p.m. it had burned about three acres.

The fire on Church Street was contained. It consumed a few acres of grass. Crews expect about an hour of “mop up.”

Ceres, Modesto, Stanislaus Consolidated and Hughson Fire crews all responded to the fires.

Crews expected to be in the area until 9 p.m.

No word on the cause of the fires.

