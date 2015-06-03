‘Drunk Knight’ Leaves Note for Man Passed Out Behind the Wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Massachusetts man who apparently found a drunk man asleep behind the wheel of his car left him a note that has gone viral.

The man said he was on his way home when he noticed the man asleep in the front seat of the car. The man, who posted on Reddit under the username Krazy_Legs, apparently removed the keys and hid them in the backseat. He also left a note that read:

“I found you passed out drunk with your car running, so I hid your keys under the Atlas in your back seat. I hope you get home safe. I’m not your hero. I’m your silent guardian. A watchful protector. - The Drunk Knight."

The self-titled “Drunk Knight” snapped a photo of the man and left a bottle of water on the steering wheel. The unidentified man posted photos of the incident to Reddit where it has received thousands of votes and hundreds comments.