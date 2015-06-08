Marysville Police Investigate Fight, Shooting

MARYSVILLE–

Police in Marysville are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday along Sampson Street.

According to investigators, an argument be a man, later identified as 50-year-old Gene Tanksley Jr., arguing with two men in a 90’s model Honda Accord.

The man’s sister, 49-year-old Darla Stillwell, came outside to see what was happening, one man got out of the car and attacked her, police said. According to detectives, Stillwell said she defended herself and had one of her fingers bitten.

Tanksley tried to intervene, police say, but was shot one time in the abdomen. He was taken to Rideout Hospital.

Both suspects left the area.

Police say one of the men is described as an Asian male in his 20’s, with a dark complexion and dark hair tied in a bun. He was wearing a white t-shirt and may have had tattoos on his face. The second man was described as an Hispanic male with a green shirt and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department at (530) 749-3900.