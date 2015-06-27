Lawmakers Tie $20 Million in Grants to Police Use of Force

SACRAMENTO (AP) —

The state budget that takes effect on Wednesday includes $20 million in grants for local law enforcement agencies, but lawmakers are linking the money to the national debate over killings by police.

Agencies accepting the money must report the number of times their officers use enough force to result in a hospitalization or death.

The money is half the $40 million originally sought by Gov. Jerry Brown and law enforcement organizations.

Some lawmakers wanted to end the grant program entirely after giving local agencies more than $90 million over the last three years. Legislative budget committees also initially sought to use the money for other purposes.

Given those alternatives, a sheriffs’ association lobbyist says local agencies are pleased to be getting half the money with relatively few strings attached.