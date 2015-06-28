× Men Dead after Being Shot, Burned in Roseville

ROSEVILLE–

The two men found shot in the head and set on fire late Thursday in Roseville have died, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The men are identified as 34-year-old Warren Galsote and 33-year-old Jason Benson, both of Sacramento.

They were found in the gravel in front of a home along Annabelle Avenue.

It was not clear what led to up to the shooting, or if investigators had any leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting and burning is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-7854.