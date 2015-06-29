Popular Food Truck Owner’s Home Burglarized; Dog Shot and Killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Andrew Blaskovich owns Drewski's Hot Rod Kitchen in McClellan, and food trucks by the same name.

The business' unofficial mascot is Blaskovich's great dane, Rex.

"He was like my best pal. He was my dog, my family member," Blaskovich said.

This weekend, the two-year-old dog proved he would do anything to protect his owner. Burglars broke into Blaskovich's downtown home Saturday night; ransacking the place.

"All the cushions on the couch were yanked off and the bookshelves were cleared off," said Blaskovich.

What hurts the most is not what burglars stole, but what they did. They shot and killed Rex.

"They came in, opened fire on Rex and hit him, in his chest, and there was a big puddle of blood," Blaskovich said.

Sacramento police say it happened between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Blaskovich said his mother had just left the house.

"If they were to shoot a dog, I'm sure they would shoot a human, and it could have been my mom," Blaskovich said.

Feeling upset, angry and invaded, Blaskovich now wants to move, and he wants to help police catch the suspects.

"If we could bring them to justice, at least I know this isn't gonna happen to other people," Blaskovich said.

The restaurant owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Sacramento Police Department.