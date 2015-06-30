Siri Gets a Little Snarky When Asked ‘What’s Zero Divided by Zero?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple’s signature digital assistant, Siri, has plenty of 'Easter eggs' when you ask questions like, "Does Siri stand for seriously?" "Do you believe in God?" or the ever popular, "What's your favorite color?"

But now users are realizing that Siri gets a little sassy when it comes to a certain math question.

Siri’s answer to your question, “What’s zero divided by zero?”:

“Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.”

Twitter reaction has been universally entertaining, much of it spurred by this tweet from Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul:

Ask Siri "what is zero divided by zero?" RIGHT. NOW. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) June 30, 2015

after I asked Siri what zero divided by zero was pic.twitter.com/RbKjUihNPY — delina. (@luhanzayns) July 1, 2015

Siri just said I have no friends.. It's official. 😔 — Lindsay Williamson (@lindsay_willi) June 30, 2015

When Siri is roasting you about having no friends then you realize she's right pic.twitter.com/02Y318LtMC — Kailin☪ (@thoughtofdallas) July 1, 2015

Just got roasted by Siri for asking what 0/0 is — A (@thatgirlalycia) June 30, 2015

me after asking siri what 0 divided by 0 was pic.twitter.com/mxNOHjgj0O — what (@chanelpuke) June 30, 2015

Look here Siri I don't need this attitude from you this early before my coffee — KidDjSilva (@quiquizzle) June 30, 2015

"Siri, 0 divided by 0" WHEN DID SHE GET SO SASSY. DID I MISS AN UPDATE. — Logan Cory (@CoryKid73) June 30, 2015