Real Estate Broker Accused of Taking Pictures of Minors

EL DORADO HILLS --

Real Estate broker Andrew Lee, 49, was arrested Tuesday in El Dorado County on a misdemeanor charge for molesting/annoying a child.

Residents in his El Dorado Hills community say he allegedly tried to take picture up a teenage girl's skirt at a neighborhood Target store earlier in the month.

When deputies arrived at his home Tuesday to serve the arrest warrant at the Serrano Housing Development, Lee was allegedly in possession of multiple pictures and videos of women and girls in the community, according to new information FOX40 has learned.

"Everyone is on alert" one of Lee's neighbors told FOX40 Wednesday in confidence, adding that deputies informed her Tuesday night that she and her teenage daughter had been photographed through the windows of their El Dorado Hills home.

"He came in to our backyards. He used a phone, [on a] camera selfie stick. He popped the camera up there and took pictures and filmed." Lee's neighbor said.

Employees at Affiniti Real Estate in Citrus Heights confirmed Wednesday that Lee is the business owner. They added that he didn't show up to work Wednesday.

"I was neighborly. I went out of my way to greet him and treat he and his wife with respect ... the fact that he couldn't treat my family with the same respect ... is disgusting" one of Lee's neighbors added.

Investigators say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Lee made $25,000 bail Tuesday.