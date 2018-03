CARMICHAEL–

Metro Fire investigators have ruled an early Tuesday morning playground fire as arson.

The fire was first reported around 4 a.m. at the Sacramento Adventist Academy, along Winding Way. By the time the fire was extinguished, an estimated $25,000 in damage had been done, according to Metro Fire.

Investigators are asking for help in finding the person responsible. Tipsters can call (916) 859-3775.