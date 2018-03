This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Buck Ford, raised in Vacaville, is breaking out into the country music scene. Tonight he will have a free summer concert in Natomas. Ford refers to himself as old school because he was exposed to the classic country sound at a young age. Street Fair at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. The Village at Sacramento Gateway 3648 N. Freeway Blvd., Natomas

