California Commissions Vote for Statewide Bobcat Trapping Ban

California’s Fish and Game Commission has voted to ban bobcat trapping throughout the state — a move praised by animal activists who argue trapping is cruel.

The ban was approved Wednesday in a 3-2 vote but still needs approval from the state Office of Administrative Law and the secretary of state.

Animal rights groups say bobcats are trapped and killed for their pelts, which can fetch good money in the oversea fur trade. There are about 100 commercial bobcat trappers in the state.

The Los Angeles Times ( ) says 1,300 bobcats were taken in the 2013-2014 trapping season.

The ban could take effect before the start of the 2015-2016 season. It would still permit trapping of bobcats that prey on livestock.