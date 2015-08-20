Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down on Stage, Makes Surprise Announcement

LOS ANGELES–

“Miss Independent” will soon have two dependents.

Singer Kelly Clarkson announced during a show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that she’s “totally pregnant.”

This will be baby number two for Clarkson and husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The surprise announcement came Wednesday night after Clarkson broke down while singing “Piece by Piece” — a song about her relationship with her dad.

“I wasn’t planning on announcing… Totally pregnant,” she gushed.

“That was not planned,” she later added. “I just didn’t want you to think I was crazy or something. Honestly I’m so hormonal today. Nothing’s wrong, everything’s great.

“I haven’t vomited yet.”

The Staples Center wasted no time in sharing the news with the world, saying this might be a first for the venue.

We think that is a first for an artist to announce that she is pregnant during a show from our stage! @kelly_clarkson #PieceByPieceTour — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) August 20, 2015

Clarkson married Blackstock, a talent manager and father of two, in October. Their daughter, River Rose Blackstock, was born in June 2014.

The singer first shot to fame in 2002 after she won the inaugural season of the hit music talent show “American Idol.”

She has gone on to become one of the country’s most recognizable and renowned singers, who has hits including “Stronger,” “Since U Been Gone,” and most recently (and perhaps, presciently?) “Heartbeat Song.”