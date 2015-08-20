Modesto Home Invasion Victim Dies, Murder Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A home invasion robbery that left an elderly man badly beaten has turned into a homicide investigation in Modesto, according to the city’s police department. Richard Iverson, 94, died Monday.

On July 24, two people beat Iverson at his home. He sustained a broken nose, a facial fracture and skin tearing.

On Thursday a fresh bouquet of flowers lay at Richard Iverson’s doorstep.

He brought a rare smile to neighbor and friend Sue Kendall’s face, who told FOX40 what she would miss the most.

"His wave. Every day as he came out, yelling across the street 'good morning,'" Kendall said.

That smile quickly faded. The death of her friend is difficult to understand.

“Beyond imagination that anyone would do something like that to an older man that was so kin,” she said.

“This is one that touches the police department pretty hard,” Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said.

Carroll told FOX40 Iverson was a World War II veteran who was living out his sunset years with his wife on Gary Lane.

Investigators said a man and a woman wearing dark clothing entered Iverson’s home in July. His 85-year-old wife was also home at the time. She saw the suspects run from the house, but when she went outside to look for her husband, she found him on the ground, bleeding.

“This is a World War II veteran. This was a 94-year-old man that was no threat to anybody, and he didn’t deserve to be beat up in his house,” Carroll said.

This past Monday, Iverson died. On that same day, his house was broken into again,

“You just think, 'where does it stop?'" Kendall asked.

Police have taken precautions.

Carroll said an "armadillo" police car will be their eyes and ears with 24/7 video surveillance.

“It’s an armored vehicle that has cameras on it to catch people,” he said.

But for Kendall, the extra security does little to ease her mind. Someone broke into her house a few weeks ago.

“It’s just been a horrible three or four weeks. It really has,” she said.

For now, she and other families remain vigilant.

“It’s just surreal, and it certainly has put this neighborhood … uneasy,” she said.

If you have any information about this homicide, please contact Modesto Crimestoppers at (209) 521-4636.