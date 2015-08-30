No, James Earl Jones is Not Dead

(CNN) — We really wish the Internet would stop trying to kill celebrities.

James Earl Jones, 84, is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax after a parody website posted news of his supposed demise. Clicking on the link took users to a page which declared “you got owned!”

Facebook picked up on the fake death announcement and before you knew it, news of the actor’s “death” was trending. Some folks even tweeted their condolences.

But rest assured, people, the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa appears to be very much alive. As a matter of fact, he reportedly will be a part of the “Lion King” sequel and is starring with Cicely Tyson in an upcoming Broadway production of “The Gin Game.”

Folks were not pleased once they learned they had been duped.

It looks like Jones just joined Twitter, though as of Sunday he had yet to tweet from the unverified account.

We would love for his first tweet to be about how the force is still strong with him.