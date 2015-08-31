Sacramento City Officials Discuss Charging Disabled Placard Holders for Metered Parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO--

Tony Crews has degenerative disc disease. He also has a disabled placard hanging from his rearview mirror. But, in Sacramento, that doesn't mean much, he says.

Crews and his wife Janelle usually take the light rail instead of a car to run errands downtown.

"It's really hard to find parking in general," Crews told FOX40 Monday.

City officials say the problem stems from the fact that disability placard holders don't pay for parking,"which is an incentive for fraud."

Spokesperson Randy Knott adds that the placard is extremely desirable for those who want to park for free and on the street.

Knott wants to work with state legislators and advocacy groups with the hopes of developing new laws that could make it more difficult to obtain a placard. California is one of only five states that provides free parking for those who have a disabled placard.

"The revenue is secondary for us ... one of the largest issues is access for people who have a disability," Knott told FOX40 Monday, adding that the spaces downtown are seemingly flooded with drivers who don't have disabilities.

The problem, DMV officials say, is not fraudulent placards, but instead, people using legitimate disability placards that are registered to a family member or friend.

But, Pat McConahay with advocacy group Disability Rights of California says those who are disabled come in all shapes and sizes.

"There are a number of disabilities that aren't obvious ... [like those who have a heart disease, or even the hearing impaired]. Someone might say, 'I see someone getting out of that car, they can't be disabled.' You don't know that necessarily," McConahay said.

"The solutions always seem to penalize the disabled. For example, making them pay at meters," she said.

But, city officials don't think that's such a bad idea.

If everyone had to pay, maybe, the disabled placard would be less desirable, Knott said.