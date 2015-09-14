Governor Brown Says More and Bigger Wild Fires on the Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO --

Governor Jerry Brown says climate change will cause bigger and more unpredictable fires in California in the future.

"This is the future from now on, it's going to get worse just by the nature of how the climate is changing," said Brown after a briefing at the Office of Emergency Services command center.

Early the governor declared that the Valley Fire in Lake and Napa Counties and the Butte Fire in Amador County state emergencies.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and thousands of residents have been evacuated as the two fires remain far from containment.

A bill that he backed that sets a goal to reduce use of petroleum in Calfornia by 50% was killed in the legislature over fears that it would cost jobs and discriminate against the poor. He says he'll continue to fight climate change through his executive powers because it's difficult to get traction over an issue that doesn't seem immediate.

"It doesn't fit in either the news cycle or the political cycle. This is a longer term challenge," said Brown.

He said is especially tough because Republicans lawmakers have consistently opposed climate change restrictions.

"Climate change is real. Now we have a whole political party that denies that is a real challenge to California, to the country and to the world," said Brown.

In the shorter term, OES is marshaling resources including getting 50 additional fire engines from other states and even more equipment from federal resources in the Pacific Northwest as fires there subside.